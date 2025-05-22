Image released in connection with hunt for man who assaulted police officer in Thame
Thames Valley Police is releasing an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an assault on a police officer in Thame.
At around 11.50pm on 17 February this year, an offender assaulted a police officer by pushing him before making off – Thames Valley Police announced on Thursday May 22.
The officer was not injured in the incident.
Investigating officer PC Patrick Edgar said: “I am releasing this image of a man I would like to speak to in connection with this incident.
“If this is you, or you know who this is, I would ask you to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police either via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250081444.”