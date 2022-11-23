Image released after cash and jewellery stolen in burglary in town near Aylesbury
Anyone who recognises the man is urged to contact Thames Valley Police on 101
Thames Valley Police have released an image of a man officers would like to speak to following a burglary in Wendover.
The burglary took place between 7pm and 8.30pm on Monday, November 14, in Grenville Avenue, Wendover, when an offender gained entry to a property and stole jewellery and an amount of cash.
Investigating officer DC Natasha Taplin, from Aylesbury Police Station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the man in this image to please get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.
“If you know who this may be, or if this is you, please get in touch by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43220514153.
“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”