'I deserve a medal from the Queen' CPS reveal sick lies of murderer who killed ex police officer in Aylesbury

The convicted murderer who killed an ex police officer in Aylesbury last year lied to police that he had defended his victim from two attackers and said he 'deserved a medal from the Queen'.

Sylwester Krajewski, 50, was yesterday sentenced to a minimum term of 35 years behind bars after he was found guilty of murdering Tring man and ex police officer turned canal worker Clive Porter in Aylesbury last year.

Police revealed Krajewski had also murdered a couple in Poland in 1992 but absconded 13 years into a 25 year sentence before claiming another innocent victim in a crime that shook Aylesbury last April.

Sick, twisted murderer and liar Sylwester Krajewski

Krajewski had been on the run for 16 years when he killed 63-year-old canal boat renovator Porter, a much-loved husband, dad and granddad.

Porter was a retired police officer known for his gentle demeanour and love of the outdoors. And his family finally saw some form of justice when a jury found Krajewski guilty at Reading Crown Court earlier this week.

Now the CPS has revealed the sick lies the murderer told police when he was arrested, claiming he defended Porter from two attackers and that he deserved a 'medal from the Queen' for his bravery.

On 26 April 2021, Mr Porter issued a ticket to an unlicensed boat moored on the Aylesbury arm of the Grand Union Canal, near the boat on which Krajewski was living. Krajewski photographed Mr Porter doing this before approaching him. Despite Mr Porter remaining calm, Krajewski attacked and killed him.

Much loved Clive Porter

Police found Mr Porter’s body in a water-filled ditch with his bicycle thrown on top of him. A post-mortem identified injuries indicating he had been struck several times in the face. Since Mr Porter was wearing his life jacket designed to keep his head above water, the Crown Prosecution Service made the case that Krajewski forcibly held his head underwater.

Krajewski repeatedly denied killing Clive Porter, instead claiming to have defended Mr Porter against two attackers. More than once, Krajewski said he should get a “prize” or a “medal” from the Queen for his supposed heroic behaviour.

However, multiple eyewitnesses only saw the two men, Krajewski and Mr Porter; none saw another attacker. Alongside these eyewitness accounts, the Crown Prosecution Service presented forensic evidence to prove that Krajewski was the sole person responsible for Mr Porter’s death. A jacket and bloodstained rag found on Krajewski’s boat had both his and his victim’s DNA on them, and Krajewski’s blood was also found on Mr Porter’s life jacket and bike.

At the time of his arrest, Krajewski claimed his name was Daniel Wisniewski. Police found an ID and passport under this name, as well as several other falsified ID documents under various names. However, police discovered Krajewski’s true identity after taking his fingerprints, and found that he was already wanted by Polish authorities.

Crown Prosecution Service lawyer Rachel Lomas said: “Clive Porter was a quiet, non-confrontational man who was killed simply for doing his job. It was an utterly pointless and unprovoked assault by a man who refused to admit to his crimes.

“Sylwester Krajewski lied about his identity. He lied about the events on the day Clive Porter died, and he tried to blame witnesses for framing him. He is a liar and a fraud, and the jury was able to be sure that he committed this terrible crime.

“Even though nothing can relieve the tragic loss they have suffered, I hope today's sentence brings some semblance of justice to Clive Porter’s family and friends.”

Last year Mr Porter's family paid a touching tribute to him.