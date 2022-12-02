Hunt launched for white van driver who rammed police car before evading officers in Aylesbury

A hunt has been launched for white van driver who rammed a police car before evading officers in Aylesbury.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to the road related incident which happened at around 10.45am on Wednesday (30/11).

Police say the van was seen to be driving erratically along the A41 towards Waddesdon.

Officers located the van, which subsequently drove into the police vehicle, causing damage before reversing and ramming the police vehicle. The van then failed to stop for officers.

The van is described as a white Ford Transit with the registration number beginning with BD08, which we believe are cloned registration plates.

Investigating officer, PC Emma Sawers, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident, or anyone who was in the area and may have dashcam footage, to please come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43220539172.

