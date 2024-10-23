Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to following a burglary at Broadfields Retail Park in Aylesbury

Police are hunting a thief who stole more than £7,000 worth of items from a shop in Aylesbury after it had closed.

Detectives have released CCTV of a man that they would like to speak to in connection with the thefts, which took place from a shop on Broadfields Retail Park at 5.30pm on Sunday October 13.

After entering the premises, the thief stole two watches worth £6,000, as well as £1,100 worth of cash.

Investigating staff officer Nicola Atkinson, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who recognises the person in the pictures as they may have vital information to assist us with our enquiries.

“Additionally we ask anyone with mobile phone, CCTV or dash-cam footage to get in touch with the force in case it has captured something which may assist this investigation.

“If you have any information relating to this incident, please call 101 or report it online, quoting 43240496914.”