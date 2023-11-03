Hit and run incident reported in Buckingham after motorist knocked victim off a ladder

A man remains in hospital as a result of injuries suffered during the collision

Police are searching for a motorist after a hit and run incident was reported in Buckingham.

At around 8.50am on Sunday (29 October) a man in his 50s was on a ladder fixing the guttering on the High Street in Buckingham, between the BP garage and Wharf Yard.

Someone driving a Toyota Yaris hit the ladder, knocking the victim over. Thames Valley Police has confirmed the offender was driving a vehicle with a 60 or 70 plate, which had an A and Y in the index.

Police want to hear from people who may have been in the area at the time

Police have confirmed the offender drove off into Buckingham, having come from the direction of Stratford Road.

The police force has also confirmed the victim sustained serious leg injuries which required hospital treatment. As of this afternoon (3 November), he remains in hospital receiving medical attention.

Investigating officer PC Richard Minney, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident, whereby a man has sustained serious injuries, to please come forward.

“We are requesting those who may have captured the incident on CCTV or dash-camera to make contact.

“If you have footage or witness information please upload it to our online page, or you can call 101 quoting reference 43230486138.