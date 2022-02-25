Cash and highly collectable pottery ornaments were snatched in a burglary at a Bovingdon home.

Now, police have released a photograph of some of the 20 Lorna Bailey ornaments that were taken after the home was ransacked.

The burglary took place between 6.30pm and 10.40pm on Sunday, February 13 when the rear patio door of the village property was smashed and cash taken along with the ornaments.

Two of the stolen ornaments

Detective Constable Maisie Ashwood, who is investigating, said: “Do you recognise these ornaments? Perhaps you have been offered them for sale? If you think you’ve seen them, please don’t hesitate to get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101 or email me at [email protected] quoting crime reference 41/12293/22."

She added: “I would like to take this opportunity to remind residents of the steps they can take to help protect themselves from burglary. You may like to consider a timer lamp if you are out for long periods as these give the impression that the home is occupied, putting off burglars.

"Gravel pathways outside your home can also be useful as it’s noisy to walk on and will attract attention.

"Finally, CCTV cameras can be a valuable tool however please remember this is no substitute for good quality physical security such as secure doors and windows. For more advice, visit our website at herts.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention.”