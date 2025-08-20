A man has been jailed after he was convicted of seriously injuring a police officer he shot with a crossbow.

Jason King, who shot at unarmed police officers, was also convicted of stabbing one of his neighbours prior to arming himself with a crossbow.

King, aged 55, of School Close, High Wycombe, was sentenced to nine years' imprisonment and a further three years on licence for section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent, section 20 grievous bodily harm, affray, possession of an offensive weapon, namely a crossbow, and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

His sentencing took place at Amersham Law Courts today, he was convicted on September 20 of last year.

Two other charges on the indictment, criminal damage and cultivation of cannabis, will lie on file, Amersham Crown Court heard.

His charges relate to what has been described as a ‘dangerous incident’ which took place on May 10, 2024. At around 6pm that evening he had an argument with one of his neighbours, a man in his 60s, on School Close in Downley.

During the heated debate, King stabbed the victim to the stomach and walked away. Thames Valley Police has revealed that unarmed officers were sent to the scene and King shot at them with a crossbow.

Amersham Crown Court heard that King came out of his home to carry on shooting at the police officers.

King chased the officers, firing a crossbow bolt at PC Curtis Foster, striking him in the leg, causing a significant injury, Thames Valley Police says. The police force has also confirmed the injured officer made a full recovery from his injury.

A police dog handler and dog, PD Merlyn then confronted King, who then threatened them with the crossbow, but the officer and dog were not harmed during the exchange.

King was intercepted by officers at a nearby park. Thames Valley Police says that King ignored demands to drop his crossbow and moved towards the exit of the park where unarmed officers were stationed. An armed officer shot King in the abdomen.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “He was provided with immediate first aid and was taken to hospital under police supervision with potentially life-changing injuries, and was discharged 10 days later, when he was arrested and taken into police custody.”

He was charged on May 22, 2024. The neighbour who King stabbed was also treated in hospital for a stab wound and was discharged on the same day.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Nick Hind, of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “The courage of our officers in dealing with this incident was second to none.

“On what was a warm spring evening, King undertook some extreme violence, stabbing a neighbour before arming himself with a crossbow and going back outside, where he posed a considerable threat to the local community.

“Our unarmed officers initially confronted King, but withdrew when they realised he had a crossbow on him.

“King then chased our officers, firing a crossbow bolt at PC Foster, striking him in the leg causing a significant injury.

“He continued to pose a threat, running into a park, where moments earlier, police had cleared children away from the danger. King also threatened our police dog and handler with the crossbow, but thankfully, neither dog nor handler were injured.

“When confronted by armed officers, King, rather than putting the weapon down, made moves to follow retreating officers from the park, resulting in a split-second decision from one of our officers to fire a single shot to incapacitate King and bring the threat to a conclusion.

“The impact this incident had in the local community cannot be underestimated. King was an extremely dangerous man, who posed a significant threat to police, other emergency services and members of the community.

“He had already stabbed a neighbour before shooting at our officers, and I believe the actions of all the officers responding to this incident prevented the potential of a mass casualty event.

“Following the police shooting of King, a mandatory referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“Their investigation concluded in November, in which they praised the courage of our officers at bringing the incident to a conclusion with no other member of the public injured.

“I would like to pay tribute to all of the officers who responded to this dangerous incident, but in particular, PC Foster, his colleague PC Cameron Parker-Graham, the two armed response officers, and our dog handler.

“I would also like to recognise the call handler in contact management, Vicky Price, who calmly dealt with the initial 999 call into the police, despite her being very new in post.

“Everybody involved in this incident have been commended by the IOPC, and it goes without saying that I am immensely proud of all of those who responded.

“Jason King will now serve a substantial prison sentence as a result of his violent actions on 10 May 2024. The community and residents of Downley are much safer for it. I would like to thank everybody in the community for their support and understanding while we investigated this horrific incident.”