Heroin dealer sentenced to three years in jail at Aylesbury Crown Court

A 22-year-old was given a three-year jail sentence at Aylesbury Crown Court yesterday (October 28), for his role in a class A drug-dealing operation.

Bilal Ashraf of Adelaide Road in High Wycombe was sentenced after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin.

He was the second man sentenced on drug dealing charges relating to two arrests conducted in High Wycombe this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bilal Ashraf

At the same hearing Mohammed Khan, 21, of Roundwood Road in High Wycombe was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment suspended for two years and must complete 260 hours of unpaid work.

He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine at a previous hearing.

The incident in question took place on March 23, the pair were stopped by officers when Khan was driving a car on London Road.

During a stop-and-search Thames Valley Police officers found eight wraps of class A drugs concealed in Khan's underwear.

Ashraf was in the passenger seat, he was carrying a set of scales, a mobile phone and a large amount of money.

The police found 39 wraps of class A drugs in his possession, after an extensive search.

They were both arrested and charged the next day.

Investigating officer, PC Martin Greaves, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “Prior to this case, Khan had no previous interactions with police and has taken a course of action to supply drugs within the community out of either blind loyalty or for a financial gain.

“This shows that those that supply drugs are selfish and motivated by only what can be gained for themselves without a second thought for their communities or the ramifications it will have on the public.

“I am pleased that Khan and Ashraf have been brought to justice and sentenced for their actions.

“Thames Valley Police, through the Stronghold commitment, will pursue and prosecute offenders so that the communities can be protected.