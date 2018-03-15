Heartless thieves steal disabled pensioner’s electric bike while he is at Aylesbury doctors surgery - can you help get it back?

The sister-in-law of a disabled pensioner has appealed for help to try and locate his electric bike, which thieves stole from outside a surgery in Aylesbury while he was having an appointment.

John Tapping, 74, requires on the bike, which is a Burlington model, to get around, as he has great difficulty walking.

On February 26, Mr Tapping was at Whitehill Surgery on Whitehill Lane, Aylesbury, for an appointment between 2pm and 2.40pm.

While he was inside, thieves stole his bike leaving him currently relying on taxis to travel around.

His sister-in-law Sandra George said: “We bought the bike in August 2016 and he has used it on an almost daily basis.

“It is battery-powered so although it would have had charge when it was taken after a little while it would have run out.

“We are hoping that it will turn up and that it was perhaps abandoned somewhere.”

The bike cost more than £1,000 to purchase.

It is black in colour and has a wheel satchel.

If you have any information about this theft contact police via the 101 number.