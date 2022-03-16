Have Your Say to local police in Buckingham
Share your concerns with members of the Buckingham Neighbourhood Policing Team
By Hannah Richardson
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 4:48 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 4:50 pm
The Buckingham Neighbourhood Policing Team is holding a Have Your Say event in Buckingham on Friday, March 18.
Members of the team will be outside the shop on Burleigh Piece, Linden Village, between 10am and 11am on Friday.
Everybody is welcome to come along and discuss any concerns or issues they may have their area.