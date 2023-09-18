Have you seen this man? Police want to speak to him in connection with a fraud in Wendover

A bank card was stolen from an elderly man

Thames Valley Police is looking for a man who may have vital information about a fraud in Wendover.

A stolen bank card belonging to a man in his 80s was used at Tesco Express in Tring Road, shortly after 11.30am on Tuesday August 5. The bankcard has since been returned.

Investigating officer PC Dan Brown, of the Central Fraud Unit, said: “I am appealing to anybody who recognises this man to please get in touch with us as we believe he may have vital information about this fraud.

Police want to speak to this man.

“If you are the man pictured, please come forward as soon as possible.”

Information can be reported by calling 101 or online quoting reference number 43230364324.