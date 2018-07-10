Have you seen missing 15-year-old Marley Kaye?

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the publics help to trace a teenage boy who went missing from Aylesbury.

Marley Kaye, aged 15, was last seen on Thursday (5/7) around 9am in Fleet Marston.

He has links to the Amersham area, specifically Beaconsfield and Chalfont St Peter.

Officers think that he is likely to be around the Amersham area.

Marley is black, 5ft 5ins tall of slim build with black hair.

He was last seen wearing shorts but it is likely he has since changed his clothing.

Detective Inspector Nikki Hemming, who is leading the search, said: "I am keen to trace Marley to ensure that he is safe and well.

"Someone somewhere knows where he is and I urge them to come forward and let us know.

"Marley is only 15-years-old and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

"I would urge anyone who has seen him or knows where he is staying to let us know as soon as possible.

"Marley if you see this, please get in touch with us so we can ensure you are safe and well."

Anyone with any information about Marleys whereabouts is urged to contact Police on 101, quoting URN 396 05/07/18 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.