Have you seen James Harrat?

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information to find a missing man from Buckinghamshire.

James Harrat, aged 35, was last seen in Walters Ash near High Wycombe at about 10am today (7/2).

James is a white man, about 6ft 7ins, muscular, with mousey brown coloured hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing black and grey trousers, a grey short sleeved t-shirt with a logo on the left side of the chest and grey Nike trainers.

He is driving a blue Volkswagen van which had wooden planks placed on the roof rack.

Investigating officer, Police Sergeant Will Stockwell of the Investigation Hub based at High Wycombe police station, said: "James is a family man and his family are extremely concerned for him as it is out of character for him to go missing.

"James is from Walters Ash but he also has links to Beaconsfield. Further, we believe he may have visited the Wooburn Green area of Buckinghamshire today.

"Anyone with any information about James's whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately by calling 101 and quoting reference number 43180039381."