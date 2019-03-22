Hannegret Donnelly jailed for 'life' for murdering her husband in Berryfields last year

Hannegret Donnelly, 55 of Berryfields subjected her husband to 'systematic abuse' before eventually murdering him.

55-year-old Hannegret Donnelly subjected her Husband Christopher Donnelly, also 55 to 'systematic abuse' and has now been jailed for life with a minimum term of 16 years.

Here's a link to our original story: https://www.bucksherald.co.uk/news/berryfields-murderer-hannegret-donnelly-convicted-of-killing-husband-1-8857423

Christopher Donnelly was killed by Hannegret Donnelly in March last year on the Berryfields estate in Aylesbury, following an intense period of physical abuse which included hitting him over the head repeatedly with a rolling pin.

On 31 March, 2018, Hannegret made a 999 call to the ambulance service stating that Christopher had died the previous night.

Officers attended the scene along with the ambulance service. Hannegret confirmed that although Christopher had died at some point the previous evening, she had only called the emergency services that morning.

She stated that he had been unwell and had tried to revive him but had been unsuccessful, so had waited until the morning to contact the ambulance service.

Hannegret divulged to officers at the scene that some weeks previously, she had hit her husband over the head with a rolling pin.

A police investigation began and Hannegret was arrested.

During interviews, she admitted systematic domestic abuse towards her husband. Evidence of this was found throughout their property including blood splatters identified to be Christopher’s on furniture and walls due to the repeated beating she subjected him to.

He was also found to have sustained a number of injuries which corroborated he had suffered a sustained attack of physical abuse.

At the time of his death, Christopher was found to have 78 visible injuries, including a cauliflower ear, as well as internal injuries including fractures to his scapula, spine, and neck, fractures to the cartilage in his voice box and other traumatic injuries.

These were caused by being hit either by a fist or another blunt object.