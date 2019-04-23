Hamza Ali escapes from Springhill Prison, have you seen him?

As another week passes, another prisoner has absconded from Springhill HMP Prison in Grendon Underwood.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for help in apprehending Hamza Ali, aged 24, failed to return from day release on Saturday (20/4).

Ali is Asian, 5ft 11ins tall, of medium build, with short black hair and short facial hair.

He is known to have links to London specifically, Queensway, White City, Gladstone Park and Paddington.

Ali was serving a sentence for conspiracy to defraud.

Investigating Officer, Detective Sergeant Bruce Wilson, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Hamza Ali.

“If you see him, we would advise members of the public not to approach but call 999 instead.

“If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Ali, please contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43190119665 or make a report online.

“Alternatively, you can report anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”