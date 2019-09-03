Hamble Drive on Walton Court re-opens after 'serious assault'

Yesterday Thames Valley Police closed down Hamble Drive at 3pm yesterday after a serious assault on a male.

Hamble Drive, part of the Walton Court estate was shut down for a few hours while brave officers attended the scene.

Police have said there will be an increased presence of police in the area, to re-assure residents.

Thames Valley Police have posted to their Facebook page this morning:

"Following an assault on Hamble Drive, Aylesbury there will be increased police presence in Southcourt."

Inspector James Davies said: "Additional staff are in place to reassure the community.

"If you have specific concerns please approach the officers and PCSOs on patrol."

Anybody with information on yesterdays assault should call 101 quoting reference 799 02/09/2019 or you cna provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111

Thank you Thames Valley Police for keeping Aylesbury safe!