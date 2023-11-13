Grieving families to attend police service in Thame remembering people who died in road collisions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thames Valley Police is holding an event to remember people who died in road incidents in Thame.

It is one of two events being held by the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and Thames Valley Police. The other one takes place in Winchester.

Both services take place on Sunday (19 November) which coincides with the United Nations World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight service will be held at 2.30pm in Christ Church, Christchurch Road, Winchester, and will be led by Revd Dom Jones.

The Thames Valley service will take place at 2.30pm in St Mary the Virgin Church, Church Road, Thame, and will be led by Revd Helen Arnold, lead chaplain of Thames Valley Police. The Bishop of Dorchester, Rt Revd Gavin Collins, will preside over the Act of Commemoration.

Revd Arnold said: “It is a great privilege to stand alongside our grieving families and friends, and I witness the tireless work of our police colleagues and emergency services who attend these traumatic incidents. It seems right that we gather in this way to comfort one another when lives are torn apart.”

Thames Valley Police has also confirmed that other officials and emergency responders will be in attendance at the two events.

Families and friends who have been bereaved as a result of road traffic collisions are also invited to attend the services.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Bettington, of the Joint Operations Unit Roads Policing Department, said: "Although the number of fatalities on our roads are slowly reducing, every one that takes place has a devastating impact on families, friends and loved ones. Such fatal collisions also affect my officers and other emergency services who attend and deal with these incidents. Despite the traumatic nature of many of these collisions, we will always remain committed to finding the facts so that we can provide answers and justice to those that survive and have to live on with the consequences."