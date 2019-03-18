Gloucester Police are looking for Bucks men who helped a woman after a "serious sexual assault" in Cheltenham

Officers from Gloucester Police investigating a serious sexual assault are appealing for help to identify a group of men who helped a woman and may have vital information.

At around 8am on Saturday, 16 March, a group of men travelling in a black seven seater vehicle came across a distressed woman in a street in Cheltenham.

They stopped, offered to help the woman and drove her back to her address. It is believed these men are from Buckinghamshire and were in Cheltenham for the races last week.

If you were one of the men in this vehicle officers would like to speak with you as soon as possible as you may have important information which could assist in the investigation.

Please call police on 101 and quote incident 350 of 16 March or submit information online through the "tell us something about this" link below.

Gloucestershire Police said: "We'd like to stress that these men helped the victim, and the serious sexual assault happened prior to the woman being assisted in the street.

"After the group dropped the woman off home, it is understood they headed back to the Thames Valley area."

Were you in Cheltenham for the races this weekend?