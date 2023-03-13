Girl, 14, injured after hit and run at busy Aylesbury gyratory system on Saturday

The gyratory system outside Bucks Hospital on The Buckingham Road, Aylesbury

A teenage girl was injured after being involved in a hit and run incident in Aylesbury on Saturday.Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage following a road traffic collision in which a 14-year-old girl was injured.

At 8.26pm on Saturday (11/3), the girl was walking in Buckingham Road, Aylesbury, when she was involved in a collision with a black car, possibly with four doors, on a zebra crossing outside the Royal Buckinghamshire Hospital at the triple roundabouts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The vehicle was travelling northbound, the driver did not stop at the scene, and the girl suffered minor injuries.

She was treated at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Aylesbury, but has since been discharged.

Investigating officer PC Alistair Bennett of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Amersham, said: “I would like appeal to anybody who witnessed this collision to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“I would particularly like to hear from anybody who may have been driving in the area and has dash-cam in their vehicles to please check this and get in touch if it has captured anything that could assist the investigation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You can submit your footage directly to Thames Valley Police by visiting our dedicated portal for this investigation.

“If you witnessed it, or have any information, you can also call us on 101 or make a report on our website quoting reference 43230110111.”