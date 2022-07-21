Further arrest made in Bicester attempted murder case

A 17-year-old boy from Bicester has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent, aggravated burglary and being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

The police force has released the boy on bail until 17 August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police is making a further appeal for information

He was the latest person to be arrested in connection to an assault in Bicester on Tuesday (19 July).

A woman in her 30s was attacked with a knife between 4:20am and 4.30am in a property on Fakenham Street.

As well as the 17-year-old, a 45-year-old man from Bicester has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

He has been released on police bail until 16 August.

And a 18-year-old man from London has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

He has been released on police bail until 16 August.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Mark Personius, of Cherwell and West Oxfordshire CID, said: “We are making a further appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information about what happened to please come forward.

“We have created a dedicated portal for people to upload material relating to the incident to, such as images and/or videos from mobile phones, CCTV cameras, dash-cams and doorbell cameras.

“I am specifically looking for residents on the Kingsmere Estate to upload any footage they have from between 3.30am to 5.30am on Tuesday.

“Also for them to review any footage from midnight until 5.30am on Tuesday, as well as anything they believe may be related.

“Anyone with information can also contact us online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220318621.