Four youths arrested in connection with alleged arson attack on closed GP surgery in Aylesbury

Eight fire engines were sent to the scene

Four youths have been arrested in connection with the major fire which destroyed a recently-closed GP surgery in Aylesbury on Friday (25 August).

The former Meadowcroft Surgery on Jackson Road was destroyed in a blaze started after 2pm.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service used eight engines from four different counties to tackle the fire. Residents living in the Meadowcroft neighbourhood were warned not to open their windows or doors, due to the sheer amount of smoke spreading from the burning building.

Two people were treated for the effects of smoke inhalation, but nobody else was injured, Thames Valley Police has confirmed. South Central Ambulance paramedics also attended the scene.

Thames Valley Police officers cordoned off the area, while it was made safe, the fire was extinguished on Saturday evening, while police remained present, continuing their enquiries the following day.

Three boys, aged 15, 14 and 12, all from Aylesbury, and a 14-year-old girl, also from Aylesbury, were arrested on suspicion of arson and have since been bailed until 14 November while investigations continue.

Superintendent Clare Knibbs said: “This was a large fire, which I am aware caused some disruption in the local area.

“Thankfully, no-one was injured in the incident, and I would like to thank our colleagues at Bucks Fire & Rescue Service and South Central Ambulance Service for their swift actions.

“I would also like to pass on thanks to the local community for their patience and understanding while the fire was being dealt with.”

A police spokesman added: “Anybody with any information, or who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact Thames Valley Police either online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43230381315.”

Fire engines from Buckinghamshire, Royal Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Hertfordshire Fire & Rescue Services were sent to the scene. Whilst at least six Thames Valley Police officers dealt with traffic.