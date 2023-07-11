Four people arrested as police discover suspected cannabis factory in Stoke Mandeville

Thames Valley Police has uncovered a suspected cannabis factory in Stoke Mandeville.

On Thursday evening (6 July) the police force revealed it was investigating a property in Marsh Lane.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesman said: “We have identified what we believe is a cannabis factory and are in the process of documenting and recovering the evidence within the address.”

Police officers have been on the scene for a number of days

The spokesman went on to state that officers were likely to remain in the area collecting more items over the next few days.

Four people were arrested in connection to the incident on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and have since been released on bail.

The spokesman added: “If you have any information that you think might help with our investigation, you can speak to one of the officers at the scene, make a report to us online or call 101. You will need to quote reference number 43230289002.

Advertisement

Advertisement