Four people arrested after men seen carrying weapons in Aylesbury

Police have arrested four people in connection with an incident of violent disorder in Aylesbury.

Just before midday on Sunday June 30 three men were seen carrying weapons on Prebendal Farm.

Library image

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw a black Audi A4 car on the estate, which they believe is linked to the incident.

A 27-year-old man from Aylesbury was arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs and an offensive weapon in a public place, a 21-year-old man from Aylesbury was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, a 20-year-old man from Aylesbury was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, possession of class B drugs, and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and a 20-year-old woman from Aylesbury was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

All four have been released under investigation.

Investigating officer PC Benjamin McNeill said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident during which three men were seen to be carrying weapons in a public place.

“I am also appealing to anyone who may have seen a black Audi car in the area, as I believe it is linked to this incident.

“I would also appeal to any motorists with dashcam footage who may have a recording that could assist with my investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 43190197870 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”