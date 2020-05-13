Four men charged for alleged cocaine dealing after police raid properties in Aylesbury
This afternoon (17 January), the force confirmed four individuals were arrested and charged in connection with a series of warrants obtained for property searches in the Aylesbury area.
Redjan Doda, aged 27, of Ryecroft Street, Gloucester; Skender Doka aged 21, of no fixed abode; Saed Rekaj, aged 24, of Garfield Road, Waltham Forest, London and Egzon Hykaj, aged 25, of Clifford Road, Enfield, London were each charged on Wednesday (15 January) with conspiracy to supply cocaine.
Thames Valley Police raided buildings in the Aylesbury area on Tuesday (14 January), the force has now confirmed that cocaine, cash and drugs paraphernalia were found during the searches.
Doda, Doka, Rekaj and Hykaj appeared at Wycombe Magistrates’ Court yesterday, they will stay in police custody until appearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on (16 January).