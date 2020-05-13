Four men charged for alleged cocaine dealing after police raid properties in Aylesbury

Police announced the charges this afternoon

Thames Valley Police has confirmed four men were charged on suspicion of dealing cocaine in relation to a series of searches carried out in Aylesbury.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This afternoon (17 January), the force confirmed four individuals were arrested and charged in connection with a series of warrants obtained for property searches in the Aylesbury area.

Redjan Doda, aged 27, of Ryecroft Street, Gloucester; Skender Doka aged 21, of no fixed abode; Saed Rekaj, aged 24, of Garfield Road, Waltham Forest, London and Egzon Hykaj, aged 25, of Clifford Road, Enfield, London were each charged on Wednesday (15 January) with conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thames Valley Police raided buildings in the Aylesbury area on Tuesday (14 January), the force has now confirmed that cocaine, cash and drugs paraphernalia were found during the searches.

Doda, Doka, Rekaj and Hykaj appeared at Wycombe Magistrates’ Court yesterday, they will stay in police custody until appearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on (16 January).