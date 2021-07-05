Four men arrested over series of offences after police swooped on car in Aylesbury

Four men have been arrested in connection with a series of offences after police swooped on a car at a busy lights junction in Aylesbury last week.

There was traffic chaos on the east side of Aylesbury last Tuesday when undercover police pounced to apprehend four men on Buckingham Road at the Watermead traffic lights.

Two unmarked BMW X5 cars on blue lights rushed into action at the junction between Watermead and Buckingham Park at around 3pm.

Police making the arrests last week

Now Thames Valley Police has confirmed four men were arrested in connection with the incident.

A 42-year-old from Bedford was arrested on suspicion of going equipped, burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, criminal damage, driving without insurance and a fraud offence. He was released on bail until 22 July.