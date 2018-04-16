Four injured as paint thrown and fire alarms smashed during disturbance at Aylesbury prison

Problems continued at the beleaguered Aylesbury Prison yesterday (Sunday), as prisoners refused to return to their cells.

Inmates ‘threw paint and smashed fire alarms’ during a disturbance at the Young Offenders institution on Bierton Road which started when prisoners refused to go back to their cells on Sunday morning.

The problems occurred in the E-Wing which houses more than 70 young men aged up to 21.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “Prison staff at HMYOI Aylesbury have successfully resolved a brief period of indiscipline today involving a small number of offenders on one wing.”

They said the trouble was “confined to one area of the prison” and the rest of the site remained secure.

It is not the first time there has been trouble at the site - last July seven prison officers and one inmate were injured in a “brawl” at the same location.

In November, the Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) blamed serious understaffing for an increase in violence at the site.

The Prison Service said four prison officers suffered minor injuries in the trouble at HMYOI Aylesbury.

Inmates “trashed” the E Wing in protest over a lack of showers and time out of their cells, according to reports.

The Prison Service said: “Offenders who behave in this way will be punished and may face extra time behind bars.”

The young offenders institution houses young males with the longest sentences in England.