Four houses burgled in Chinnor last week

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a series of burglaries in Chinnor.

Between 8.30am and 2.30pm on Thursday (12/9), four houses were broken into in the Chinnor and Thame areas.

Windows and glass patio doors were smashed or forced open at homes in Crowell Road, Church Road and Lower Icknield Way in Chinnor and Beech Road in Thame.

Jewellery and a laptop were stolen.

The offenders have been described as two white men in their twenties, between 5ft 6ins and 5ft 8ins tall and both of stocky build. They were both wearing dark coloured tops and bottoms and baseball caps.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Richard Whitcombe, based at Abingdon police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed these incidents or noticed anything suspicious in the area on Thursday to get in touch.

“All four burglaries took place in daylight hours and we are investigating these as linked. These are distressing incidents for the victims and I urge anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage to review it.

“If you have any information you can contact us using our online form or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190282166. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Officers will be in the area conducting reassurance patrols and are happy to speak with you about any concerns that you have. For tips on how to reduce your risk of becoming a victim of burglary, you can read our online Home Security Guide.”