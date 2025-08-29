Four arrests made in connection with motorbike stealing spree reported in Aylesbury
It was reported that a number of motorcycle thefts took place in the Aylesbury area this summer.
Thames Valley Police logged these incidents between July 7 and August 23 and they took place in Aylesbury town centre, Wingrave, Haddenham and Stoke Mandeville.
Three boys in their teens and a man in his 20s from Aylesbury have been arrested for conspiracy to commit theft as part of the police force’s investigation.
Investigating officer, Detective Constable Emily King, of the priority crime team in Buckinghamshire, said: "We understand this may cause concern, but we are investigating these incidents as a priority and have already made four arrests.
“We are now asking for witnesses, particularly those who have CCTV footage, or anyone else to come forward with information that might assist with our investigation.
“We are asking residents to remain vigilant and take extra precautions to prevent further thefts. You can find tips on how to keep your motorcycle safe via our website.
“Officers are continuing to investigate these incidents, and we are encouraging anyone with information to come forward. This can be done by calling 101 or reporting online via our website, quoting reference number 43250412559.”