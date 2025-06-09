Four arrests made after three-vehicle M40 collision in Oxfordshire

Police want dashcam footage from the scene

Four people have been arrested in connection with a crash which took place on the M40 in Oxfordshire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, a collision took place on the southbound carriageway of the M40 between junction 11 and junction 10 at around 6am.

A grey-coloured Audi, a Range Rover and a lorry were involved in the collision. Thames Valley Police has confirmed the individuals in the Audi fled the scene on foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People who were inside the Range Rover were treated for minor injuries at the scene, the police force added. While the lorry driver did not require medical attention.

Four men, two aged 22 and one aged 25 from London, and one aged 27 from Gloucester, have been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop after a road traffic collision and dangerous driving. They have all been released on police bail, Thames Valley Police announced.

Investigating officer, Police Sergeant Robert Crofts of the Roads Policing Unit said: “I am making a public appeal to anyone who was travelling on the M40 on Saturday morning and saw the collision itself, what happened after the collision or saw the vehicles prior to the collision to please come forward.

“If you have dashcam in your vehicle and were travelling in the area, please check the footage to see if you have captured the collision, what happened after the collision or any of the vehicles involved.

“You can contact Thames Valley Police by visiting a police station, calling 101, or leaving details via our website, quoting investigation reference 43250280884.”