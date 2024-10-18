Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Four men have been arrested in connection with a large brawl reported in Aylesbury town centre.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police confirmed this evening (18 October), that it arrested four men in connection with the mass altercation.

All four arrests are connected to an incident in Kingsbury Square at around 3.30am on Sunday 25 August. As a result of the mass fight three people suffered injuries that required hospital treatment. Thames Valley Police has confirmed they have all left hospital since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, the force has also released images containing people who may have seen the fight.

They could have information regarding the attack

The following people were arrested in connection with the clash:

A 27-year-old man from Aylesbury was arrested on suspicion of affray on 25 August.

A 43-year-old man from Aylesbury was arrested on suspicion of affray on 25 August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 43-year-old man from Tring was arrested on suspicion of affray on 27 August.

Three people were taken to hospital

A 44-year-old man from Aylesbury was arrested on suspicion of affray on 29 August.

Thames Valley Police adds that all four have been bailed since their arrests.

Investigating officer Aimee Davies said: “If you are one of the witnesses in the images I have released, please get in contact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at this time and may have seen what happened.

“I am also appealing to anyone who may have mobile phone or CCTV footage of this incident to come forward.

“If you have information or footage, call 101 or report online, quoting 43240408220.”