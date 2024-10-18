Four arrests made after large scale brawl in Aylesbury town centre
Thames Valley Police confirmed this evening (18 October), that it arrested four men in connection with the mass altercation.
All four arrests are connected to an incident in Kingsbury Square at around 3.30am on Sunday 25 August. As a result of the mass fight three people suffered injuries that required hospital treatment. Thames Valley Police has confirmed they have all left hospital since.
Today, the force has also released images containing people who may have seen the fight.
The following people were arrested in connection with the clash:
A 27-year-old man from Aylesbury was arrested on suspicion of affray on 25 August.
A 43-year-old man from Aylesbury was arrested on suspicion of affray on 25 August.
A 43-year-old man from Tring was arrested on suspicion of affray on 27 August.
A 44-year-old man from Aylesbury was arrested on suspicion of affray on 29 August.
Thames Valley Police adds that all four have been bailed since their arrests.
Investigating officer Aimee Davies said: “If you are one of the witnesses in the images I have released, please get in contact.
“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at this time and may have seen what happened.
“I am also appealing to anyone who may have mobile phone or CCTV footage of this incident to come forward.
“If you have information or footage, call 101 or report online, quoting 43240408220.”