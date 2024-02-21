Four arrested in connection with hundreds of suspected stolen tools found in village near Milton Keynes and Buckingham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thames Valley Police has announced the arrest of four men in connection to suspected stolen tools found in a van near to Buckingham and Milton Keynes.

Police officers have seized hundreds of items found in a van in Nash, they believed the van was stolen.

Officers searched the van on Monday (19 February), and have announced the arrest of four individuals today (21 February).

A 25-year-old man and 19-year-old man, both from Nash, a 43-year-old-man from London and a 47-year-old-man from Bristol were all arrested on suspicion of theft and handling stolen goods. Thames Valley Police has confirmed The 47-year-old man was also arrested for possession of a class B drug.They have all been released on bail, the force confirmed.

The 43-year-old man was also arrested for a fail to appear relating to a warrant and is due to appear in court today.

Detective Sergeant John Johnston, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “The suspected stolen items from the van have been seized by police and extensive work is underway to identify serial numbers or distinguishing marks that we can cross-reference with details of stolen tools in crime reports across the country. We will make contact directly with individuals if any owners are identified.

