A former church treasurer has been sent to jail after he admitted to stealing a substantial amount of money from the parish.

At Aylesbury Crown Court on Wednesday, Terence Capstick, aged 75, of Park Road, Winslow, was sentenced to four years in jail for two counts of fraud by abuse of position.

He admitted to the charges at a previous hearing at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on May 20.

Thames Valley Police uncovered that the Winslow man was stealing money from the church between January 2019 and October 2023. He was able to take money donated to the church in his role as its treasurer. This was a voluntary role he took with Winslow Parish Church and the Rogers Free Educational Trust.

An investigation proved that he took £163,600 from the church’s bank account and £122,052 from the educational trust’s account.

Thames Valley Police confirmed he was arrested on March 19 and charged on April 23 this year.

Detective Constable Ross Acland of the Central Fraud Unit said: “This is the correct result in this case and an overwhelming amount of evidence gathered by officers has assisted us in reaching this point.

“Capstick systematically abused the position of trust he was placed in through greed and solely for personal gain. Over the course of more than four years he has taken community funds earmarked for good causes and used them to fund his own lifestyle.

Central Fraud Unit Detective Inspector Duncan Wynn, said: “I am very pleased to see the successful outcome of this case and the substantial prison sentence passed on Capstick.

“This was a dishonest and selfish act which has had a significant financial and emotional effect on the community.

“His guilty plea is testament to the thorough investigation by my Buckinghamshire Fraud Team. I hope this lengthy custodial sentence illustrates the seriousness of fraud cases which are often seen as a ‘victimless crime’ when this is clearly not the case.

“Thames Valley Police will continue to pursue those committing fraud within our communities and work tirelessly to ensure justice for victims.”

The Bishop of Buckingham, the Reverend Canon Dave Bull, said: “We are very grateful for the work of Thames Valley Police and the Courts service for bringing this regrettable case to justice.

“Fraud is a crime which has far reaching consequences, not least the financial viability of a parish, and we are glad to have the clarity and certainty we needed regarding the actions of the former treasurer to St Laurence, Winslow.

“We pray for the PCC, the parish, the community around the church, and that the new team charged with managing our financial affairs will continue to bring their expertise to our church. We also pray for rehabilitation and healing for the former treasurer who was sentenced on August 6.”