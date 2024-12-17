Former Thames Valley Police officer jailed for pursuing improper relationship

A former Thames Valley Police officer has been sentenced after he was convicted of misconduct in a public office in Milton Keynes.

Adam Jones, 40, of Monkston, and formally based at Milton Keynes police station, was found guilty by a unanimous jury verdict of one count of holding of a public office and and wilfully neglecting to perform duty/wilfully misconducting himself.

He was also found guilty by a majority jury verdict of three further counts of holding of a public office and wilfully neglecting to perform that duty/wilfully misconducted himself, following a six-day trial at Reading Crown Court.

He appeared at the same court today (16/12), and sentenced to two years and six months’ imprisonment.

Between January 2013 and August 2021,Jones contacted three different women on occasions when there were no policing purpose for him to do so, seeking to pursue a sexual or improper emotional relationship.

Former PC Jones resigned from Thames Valley Police on September 14, 2022.

He was charged by postal requisition in September 2023.

Thames Valley Police Deputy Chief Constable Ben Snuggs, said: “I am pleased with the outcome in this case, which reflects former PC Jones’s totally unacceptable behaviour.

“His actions have no place in policing and this outcome reflects our commitment to take decisive action in such circumstances and uphold the trust and confidence of the communities we serve.

“Prior to these criminal proceedings, former PC Jones attended an accelerated misconduct hearing and John Campbell QPM, the then Chief Constable, determined that if he had not resigned, he would have been dismissed from Thames Valley Police.

“Our communities put their trust in us to use the personal information we hold on police systems lawfully, legitimately and appropriately. The public has a right to expect that police officers act with the utmost integrity and professionalism all day, every day.

“As this case demonstrates, where they do not, I am clear that they will face the consequences of their actions.”