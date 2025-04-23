Former Police Superintendent from picturesque village between Aylesbury and Tring jailed for attack on ex-wife during suicide plan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A retired Police Superintendent was jailed for six years on Tuesday April 22, after a judge heard how he broke into his ex-wife’s home and planned to attack her as part of a suicide plan.

Ex-Metropolitan Police chief Martyn Horne was jailed after smashing through the door of the family home on October 16 2023, with the intention of seriously harming his former wife.

The 73-year-old defendant, from picturesque Drayton Beauchamp near Aylesbury, stayed at a public house in the evening before driving to a reservoir where he parked his car. He then walked to the family home before hiding in a garden shed until the morning.

During extensive doorbell footage shown in court, Horne was seen banging on the front door, before smashing his way through it and forcing his way into the property. His former wife immediately fled to a neighbour’s property seeking safety.

A judge heard that during a 999 call she made, Ms Sharon Heyes was heard to say repeatedly: "He's going to kill me."

Horne, who had reached the Police Superintendent rank before retiring, cut tape and stuck it to his top for easy peeling and cut rope to a certain length - to restrain and detain Ms Heyes, the judge said during the sentencing hearing at Reading Crown Court.

Prosecutor Miles Trigg said that Horne's intentions were evidenced by his behaviour both at the property and the notes on his phone. These notes were intending something that at least amounted to grievous bodily harm, the prosecutor said.

Mr Trigg described Horne's extensive planning - noting that he had been shopping for a Stanley Knife and duct tape; chose to park at a distance; camped overnight at an outhouse; cut pieces of rope for tying up Ms Heyes and he was carrying two blades when the offence of burglary was committed.

The court heard that a B&Q receipt from the day previous, detailed Horne's purchases of Gorilla Tape, a folding knife with five blades and five metres of braided rope.

Ms Heyes, who read her victim impact statements from the public gallery of the court, said the incidents had "turned her world upside down." She has since moved from the property where the burglary happened, the court heard.

The victim, a former police officer and senior staff nurse, received several commendations during her time with the Metropolitan Police. These included climbing under a train to assist a suicidal woman on the track and talking down an armed offender.

Ms Heyes said she had faced aggression throughout her career but never imagined she would face aggression in the sanctuary of her own home.

"I cannot lose the image of him hiding in the garden. The look of his face imprinted in my mind," she told the judge.

Ms Heyes said she had become obsessive about locking doors and was constantly checking wardrobes and rooms in her house.

She has been unable to revalidate her NMC nursing licence due to her ongoing sickness with depression and anxiety as a result of Horne's actions, the court heard.

Judge Neil Millard told Ms Heyes: "If you take anything from today, take from this hearing that it takes strength to go through the proceedings, it takes strength to stand and read those statements in front of others.

"Remember the strength it took to get you here today and I hope you can get back to some measure of the person who was so full of confidence and joy for life not too many years ago."

Martyn Hynes, defending Horne, said: “This case is incredibly sad and involves two former police officers who had achieved great success in their careers and had a happy and perhaps exciting time ahead of them both."

Mr Hynes said the relationship became relatively volatile and later broke down.

The judge said Horne "plainly intended to cause her (the victim) serious harm."

At the time of the burglary, Horne was on bail for two other incidents which had happened earlier in 2023.

On July 31 2023, Horne slammed the victim's phone into her left leg as she was planning to drive him to John Radcliffe Hospital, because she could not work out how to use the car sat-nav, a statement from the victim said.

On September 11 2023, Horne pinned Ms Heyes to the ground and tried to suffocate her with a sock and a pillow.

Judge Millard said: "This case is plainly a tragedy for all involved. I cannot avoid noting these offences did not occur suddenly.

"In the heat of moment, had you got hold of her, it is impossible for me to say how serious the level of harm she would have come to would have been."

After breaking into the property, Horne went to the bathroom and cut his wrists, the judge heard.

He said that he had no doubts Horne's intention was to end his own life but he also intended to cause Ms Heyes really serious harm.

For one count of assault by beating, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentional suffocation and burglary with the intent to commit grievous bodily harm, Horne was jailed for six years.

He was convicted of the burglary matter at trial. He had also indicated guilty pleas to the other matters.

A restraining order - to be made until further order - was imposed on Horne regarding Ms Heyes.

Anyone can contact Samaritans FREE any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won’t show up on your phone bill.

Whatever you are going through, you don’t have to face it alone, you can email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org for more information