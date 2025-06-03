Former HMP Aylesbury prison officer convicted for smuggling drugs into jail

A prison officer working at HMP Aylesbury, along with two other people, have been jailed for smuggling drugs into prisons.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chelsea Kemp, 32, of Torre Close in Bletchley, was described by investigators as having “a total disregard for the law”, as she worked as a serving prison officer at HMP Aylesbury while the offences took place.

She pleaded guilty of three counts of conspiring to convey a List A prohibited article into a prison and one count of misconduct in a public offence during a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court, and was jailed for eight years and six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between September 2018 and June 2022 Kemp conspired with Haydon Flavell, 26, of North Ninth Street in Milton Keynes and Omar Windross, 26, of no fixed abode to smuggle drugs and other contraband items into HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes, HMP Springhill at Grendon Underwood and HMP Erlestoke in Wiltshire.

Chelsea Kemp, left, Haydon Flavell, right, and Omar Windross have all been jailed for conspiring to smuggle drugs and contraband into three prisons

Flavell was sentenced to four years and six months in prison while Windross was jailed for three years, both for conspiring to convey a List A prohibited article into a prison.

Kemp and Winross initially conspired with one another to arrange the delivery of drugs and other contraband into HMP Woodhill.

Kemp was arrested in July 2021 and denied the offence, however when her home address was searched officers found a device on which she was communicating with Windross and seized it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kemp instructed Flavell to complete throw overs of the items into all three prisons, and drove him to the locations in her vehicle.

She received frequent and substantial payments into her accounts from people linked to inmates, with one individual paying Kemp £11,000 in different transactions.

Kemp, Flavell and Windross were all charged by postal requisition in November 2024.

The head of the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) Detective Chief Superintendent Steve Boniface said Kemp had a total disregard for the law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The SEROCU will continue to work in partnership with HMPPS Counter Corruption Unit to identify and prosecute the small percentage of prison officers who fail to uphold the standards expected of a public servant in a position of trust,” Boniface said.

“Chelsea Kemp had a total disregard for the law. She was organising drugs and contraband to be thrown into prisons for financial gain, and despite being arrested and released, continued to engage in the same activity.

“Her conduct has betrayed public confidence and hindered His Majesty’s Prisons and Probation Service Counter Corruption Unit’s efforts to rehabilitate offenders, all whilst she was employed as a serving prison officer.

“I hope this sentence demonstrates that no one is exempt from the law, and that anyone attempting to organise the supply of drugs into HMP establishments will be identified and prosecuted.”