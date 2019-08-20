Former Aylesbury Special Inspector cleared of misconduct

A former Aylesbury inspector who was accused of 'pulling down the clothing' of another officer, exposing their body and underwear in a public place has been cleared of misconduct.

Former Special Inspector Dominic Abruzzese was cleared of breaching the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Discreditable Conduct, Authority, Respect and Courtesy.

It was alleged that former Special Inspector Abruzzese, deliberately pulled down the clothing of another person, exposing their body and underwear in a public place.

However, after consideration of the evidence, former Special Inspector Abruzzese was cleared.

Former Special Inspector Dominic Abruzzese was based at Aylesbury police station and resigned on 14 February 2019.