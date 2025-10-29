A supporter has been banned after entering the pitch at this Buckinghamshire stadium

A football supporter who entered the pitch to celebrate an important goal during a match in Buckinghamshire, has been given a three-year ban from attending matches.

At High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court a Salisbury FC supporter was banned for breaking the rules after his team scored against Chesham United FC.

Joshua Pulling, aged 28, of Burden Drive, Salisbury, admitted to racing onto the pitch during a National League South game at the hearing.

Magistrates gave Pulling a three-year ban from attending matches and ordered him to pay £365. He was punished for running onto the pitch during a 2-2 draw between the non-league sides. He was spotted celebrating with the away side players before being dragged off the pitch by stadium staff.

Pulling was charged by postal requisition on 14 August. Dedicated football officer PC Jon Evans said: “I welcome the football banning order on Joshua Pulling as it is an offence for any person to enter the playing area, or any area adjacent to the playing area to which spectators are not generally admitted, without lawful authority or lawful excuse.

“Supporters entering the field of play put players and officials at risk as, sadly, players and officials have been attacked on the pitch at other fixtures nationally.

“Pulling’s football banning order will prevent him attending any regulated football matches in the country and have to surrender his passport at a police station when England play away. He also has a number of geographical conditions relating to Salisbury and Southampton football clubs.”