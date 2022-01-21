Five men jailed following Aylesbury gang stabbing murder trial

Five men have been sent to jail today (January 21), for their roles in a murder by stabbing in Aylesbury.

At Reading Crown Court the two men found guilty of the murder of Amir Shafique were handed life sentences.

Three other men who were found guilty of manslaughter were also handed lengthy sentences for their roles in the gang stabbing.

Charlie Irwin

Charlie Irwin, 23, of Radnor End, Aylesbury and Nasim Khan 24, of Ruskin Way, Aylesbury, were found guilty by unanimous jury verdict.

The trial finished on November 15 2021.

Mohammed Wasim, 20, of Thrasher Road, Aylesbury, Ishmael Shah, 24,of Cotterills Lane, Birmingham, and Bertie Turvey, 22, of no fixed abode, were all found not guilty of murder.

The trio were all found guilty of manslaughter however.

Mohammed Wasim

Today at Reading Crown Court, Irwin was jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years and Khan was sentenced to life as well, with a minimum term of 20 years.

Wasim was jailed for 10 years, Shah for nine years and Turvey for seven years.

Mr Shafique died of severe injuries following an altercation with a gang of men in Lembrook Walk, Aylesbury, on October 28 2020.

During the fight another man, in his 20s, was hospitalised with injuries suffered in the attack.

Bertie Turvey

Thames Valley Police report that the fight had been prearranged on social media by Mr Shafique and the five men.

Officers discovered messages sent via text and from social media websites planning a fight.

The five guilty men arrived at the scene with what the police described as an 'array of weapons'

They made efforts to disguise their appearance before turning up for a scrap.

Nasim Khan

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Andy Shearwood of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “This tragic case is a classic example of a joint enterprise attack.

“The original altercation arose from previous arguments, and although not all of the defendants physically attacked Amir, five of them were proven to have been complicit in Amir’s death.

“Amir had fallen out with one of the defendants, Nasim Khan, and had agreed to meet him to sort out these differences.

“These differences were relatively low level disagreements, and the tragic outcome highlights the very significant risks associated with carrying weapons, including knives.

“Amir was not trusting that Khan would play fair, and so he arrived with three others to the pre-arranged meeting.

“However, he could have had no idea of the violence that would meet him that night, and whatever the grievances were, the way his life was ended was callous.

Ishmael Shah

“Khan had rounded up others to go with him, and they were armed with an array of weapons including knives, baseball bats and a can of CS spray, and there was no doubt that his group were ready and willing to fight and injure anyone in Amir’s group.

“This whole incident took place in a public place in full view of members of the public, bringing enormous shock to Amir’s family and friends.

“Amir suffered terrible injuries that night, and none of those convicted have ever taken any responsibility for their actions.

“Throughout the investigation, they claimed self-defence as a rationale for their actions, but the jury did not believe that the level of violence used that night was necessary or justified in any way.

“If you are part of a group that plans an attack or executes an attack which involves chasing a victim down, intending that he should be assaulted either by you, or one of your group, then you are encouraging that action, and as such you are accountable for these actions.

“Irwin and Khan will now spend a very significant spell in prison as a result of their actions that night, while Wasim, Shah and Turvey, although acquitted of murder, will also have a lengthy period of imprisonment to reflect on their actions.

“At the conclusion of this investigation and trial, I know that Amir’s family and friends will now have to look to the future without Amir in their lives.

“I would like to pass on my sincere condolences to all that knew and loved Amir for their loss. They have shown tremendous resolve, patience and dignity throughout the course of this investigation. It is something that no family should ever have to endure.

“The fact that Amir’s killers have been brought to justice and will now be in prison for many years to come, will, I hope, serve as some solace for them all.

“I have a very clear message to anybody who is considering carrying or using a knife.

“Tackling knife crime in the Thames Valley is one of our top priorities, and we will relentlessly pursue those who seek to bring such harm to our communities.

“There is no excuse to carry a knife in self-defence. If you’re carrying a knife, it’s for one reason, and one reason alone.

“That is to cause someone serious injury or kill.

“To those who choose to ignore this message and feel it is acceptable to do so, you will feel the full force of the law upon you.

“We work in partnership with the Thames Valley Violence Reduction Unit, and other partners, including our local communities, and we are dedicated in our resolve to tackle violent crime through prevention, intervention and enforcement.”