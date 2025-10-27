Five arrests made in Aylesbury and police shut down property linked to anti-social behaviour

A number of recent arrests have taken in place in Aylesbury

Five arrests were made in Aylesbury during the past fortnight, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.

These arrests were linked to criminal activity reported both in the town centre and estates in the area.

A man carrying a knife was arrested in Aylesbury on October 13, Thames Valley Police has confirmed he remains in police detention and is being held under the Mental Health Act. A spokesperson for the police force also confirmed that he was making threats to Aylesbury residents prior to his arrest.

The following day a drugs raid was authorised at a property within Aylesbury. In an unrelated call out an arrest was made and a victim was safeguarded in Aylesbury. Thames Valley Police says the arrested party was handcuffed for committing a ‘serious domestic disclosure’.

Two arrests were made in Aylesbury town centre, a man was arrested on suspicion of carrying illegal drugs. That evening, a woman wanted on recall to prison was arrested in central Aylesbury.

Last Tuesday, a wanted male suspected of committing harassment and shoplifting offences was arrested by police in Aylesbury Town Centre.

On Friday a full closure order was made in the west of Aylesbury. Thames Valley Police confirmed the home was fully closed off from the public due to persistent anti social behaviour reported at the house.