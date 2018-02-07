Five arrests after stolen tools found in Aylesbury and Milton Keynes

Five people have been arrested after a raft of stolen tools were recovered from containers at locations in Aylesbury and Milton Keynes.

Officers are now working to reunite owners with their property.

Four men from Milton Keynes, aged 38, 20, 23 and 21 have been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods while the 21-year-old has also been arrested on suspicion of theft by finding.

A 16-year-old boy from Luton has also been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

All those arrested have been bailed to appear at Milton Keynes police station on March 2.

Superintendent Tim Metcalfe said: “The theft of tools is a serious and organised form of criminality that is on the increase.

“It impacts on the ability of honest tradespeople to work and, as a consequence, can undermine the reputation of individuals and businesses.

“The seizure of stolen tools over the weekend presents an opportunity to bring those responsible to justice and return the items to their rightful owners.

“This will be made significantly easier in cases where the tools have been marked.

“We believe that a yellow van may be connected to these incidents and ask storage container businesses and members of the public to remain vigilant.

“If you have any information please call 101 quoting reference 43180036066.”