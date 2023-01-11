Find out how to protect your car from catalytic converter theft at police event in Aylesbury

Most of us have heard about catalytic converter theft – but do you even know what the catalytic converter on your car looks like, or where to find it?

You can find out, and learn how to protect it from theft, at an event run by Thames Valley Police on Tuesday, January 24.

The Aylesbury South Neighbourhood Team will be at Stoke Mandeville Hospital between 11am and 2pm to discuss and show you what catalytic convertor thefts look like.

Officers will show you what a catalytic converter looks like

If your car was produced after 1993, it will have a catalytic converter and could be at risk of theft. Find out if your vehicle is at risk and how to protect it in the event it is targeted.