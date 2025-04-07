Fence-hopping suspect arrested in Aylesbury for alleged assault on police officer
Thames Valley Police says an individual tried jumping across several residential gardens in the Southcourt area prior to his arrest.
Yesterday, the individual failed to stop for police officers in the Aylesbury neighbourhood when driving a vehicle.
Thames Valley Police says the suspect then tried to evade the police on foot and navigated his way through people’s gardens in the process . A police force spokesperson has described the chase as “a long foot pursuit”.
It was then discovered that the man was disqualified from driving and, Thames Valley Police says, carrying class A drugs.
Thames Valley Police has also said that during the incident the fleeing man assaulted an officer. He has been charged with failing to stop, driving whilst disqualified and assaulting a police officer. Thames Valley Police adds that he remains under investigation for being involved in the supply of class A drugs.