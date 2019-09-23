Family pay tribute to Pete Chamberlain who died in road traffic collision on the M40

The family of Pete Chamberlain, from Thame, who sadly died in a road traffic collision on the M40 last Wednesday (18/9) have released the following tribute:

“Pete was a loving husband and best friend to his wife Gemma and Daddy to Chloe, Rosie and Zac.

“Pete was a kind, happy and hard-working man who was tragically taken from us far too soon and a huge hole is now left in our hearts.

“We would like to thank everyone for all the kind words and support at this difficult time.

“Pete, sleep tight our angel – we love and miss you so much.”