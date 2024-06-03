Rouges' gallery May 2024Rouges' gallery May 2024
Rouges' gallery May 2024

Faces of 10 Milton Keynes and Bucks criminals locked up in May including murderer and charity fraudster

By James Lowson
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 09:43 BST
Ten people received jail sentences in Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes in May 2024.

Among them was a murderer, a man who admitted to a sexual grooming charge, and a woman who set up a fake charity to make money.

Many other individuals will serve time after the police were able to prove their involvement in drug dealing operations.

This is not an exhaustive list, but includes some of the individuals who committed the most serious crimes and received the harshest punishments locally. Many had their hearings at Aylesbury Crown Court, while some were tried further afield.

Here are 10 individuals that were locked away in May 2024:

Hasaj was sentenced to two years and seven months in jail after he admitted to a cocaine dealing offence committed in Aylesbury. He was connected to 18 bags of cocaine uncovered by Thames Valley Police officers

1. Xhenet Hasaj

Hasaj was sentenced to two years and seven months in jail after he admitted to a cocaine dealing offence committed in Aylesbury. He was connected to 18 bags of cocaine uncovered by Thames Valley Police officers Photo: Thames Valley Police

Photo Sales
Garcia was sentenced to more than seven years in jail. He admitted to crack cocaine and heroin dealing offences committed in Milton Keynes. Thames Valley Police alleges that Garcia was running a drugs line in Hackney. Police officers investigated the 29-year-old after witnesses spotted him intoxicated and asleep behind the wheel of a car by a McDonald's restaurant.

2. Kenny Garcia

Garcia was sentenced to more than seven years in jail. He admitted to crack cocaine and heroin dealing offences committed in Milton Keynes. Thames Valley Police alleges that Garcia was running a drugs line in Hackney. Police officers investigated the 29-year-old after witnesses spotted him intoxicated and asleep behind the wheel of a car by a McDonald's restaurant. Photo: Thames Valley Police

Photo Sales
Raja was jailed for five years and six months after he admitted to cocaine dealing offences committed in Aylesbury.

3. Usman Raja

Raja was jailed for five years and six months after he admitted to cocaine dealing offences committed in Aylesbury. Photo: Thames Valley Police

Photo Sales
Rujanschi was sentenced for two years and four months in after he admitted to drug driving in Milton Keynes. He tested positive for cocaine, after a vehicle he was driving veered into the opposite lane. A woman driving the vehicle he collided with spent four weeks in a coma.

4. Marius Rujanschi

Rujanschi was sentenced for two years and four months in after he admitted to drug driving in Milton Keynes. He tested positive for cocaine, after a vehicle he was driving veered into the opposite lane. A woman driving the vehicle he collided with spent four weeks in a coma. Photo: Thames Valley Police

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page