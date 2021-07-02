Extra officers on duty in Aylesbury Vale town as police hunt burglar who left graffiti calling card during break-in

Police have pledged to put extra officers on duty in an Aylesbury Vale town after a burglary in which the offender/s left a graffiti calling card.

Between 10am on Thursday 17 June and 10am on Thursday (1/7) the doors of a business premises have been forced open.

Furniture inside the premises has been damaged and graffiti has been painted on the walls.

Do you recognise this graffiti tag?

Sergeant David Kuttner, of the Aylesbury Vale neighbourhood team, said: “Whilst we are looking at a long period of time in which this offence has taken place, the investigation into this is in the early stages and we want to work with those living locally to understand any suspicious activity that they may be aware of. You will see more officers in Winslow as our enquiries continue.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has any information about this graffiti tag. A significant amount of damage has been caused and has understandably left the owner feeling distressed. You don’t have to speak to us directly, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers.