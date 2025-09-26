Essex man arrested and detained in Aylesbury suspected of dealing cocaine
A 46-year-old from Essex was arrested on Belgrave Road at around 7pm, after he was approached by police officers.
Thames Valley Police announced this morning that he was in a black Toyota Prius when approached by the officers. They completed a search on his person and car, before deciding to put the man in handcuffs.
It has also been confirmed by the force that the Essex man remains under investigation for being concerned in the supply of cocaine, driving without third party insurance, and driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
Thames Valley Police adds that the suspected drug dealer was held in police custody overnight where he remains at the time of writing.
A spokesperson for the police force said: “We cannot keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”