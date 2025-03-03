Emergency responders rush to Aylesbury town centre after male suffers 'serious injuries' in suspected assault

A man was arrested in the area earlier today

Emergency responders rushed to a street in Aylesbury town centre after a man was left with ‘serious injuries’, following an alleged assault.

At around noon today (3 March), police officers and paramedics were spotted assisting a male who suffered ‘serious injuries’ on Buckingham Street.

Images shared on social media show that police officers cordoned off part of the area in Aylesbury town centre.

Other posts on Facebook community groups suggest that two men were fighting in the vicinity of the Papa John's restaurant and Emperors Lounge bar in Kingsbury.

Thames Valley Police has not responded to requests asking for details of its police operation in the town today.

But, in a statement on social media, a force spokesperson confirmed that one arrest has been made in connection with the case. The spokesperson said that a male has been arrested on suspicion of assault amounting to grievous bodily harm.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed its investigation is ongoing and that the male is in the care of medical professionals. The injured individual was given first aid treatment by the officers who were first on the scene and left in the care of South Central Ambulance staff.