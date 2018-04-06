E-fit released after Wendover armed robbery

Police have released an e-fit of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an armed robbery in Wendover in February.

At around 11.40pm on Saturday February 17, a man entered the Tesco Express store in Tring Road, armed with a machete.

The man threatened a female member of staff and demanded that she opened the store’s safe.

Although the safe was not opened, the man was led into the store where he emptied the tills, stealing cash.

The offender then left the scene after telling staff to count to 30.

The man depicted in the e-fit is described as black, just under 6ft tall and of a large build.

He is described as being in his late thirties to midforties with predominantly black facial hair, which was slightly greying, and dark eyes.

The man was dressed in black, wearing a black beanie-type hat and carrying a black rucksack.

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101, quoting reference number 43180051378.