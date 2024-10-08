E-fit released after man exposes himself in Buckingham park in broad daylight
An individual exposed himself to other people as they were walking through Bourton Park at around 12pm on 3 September.
Thames Valley Police says the offender is described as a white male of a medium to large build, who is approximately five foot eight, tall and in his mid-fifties, with a short grey beard and bald hair. He was wearing a white shirt with grey jogging bottoms.
“We are releasing an E-fit of a man we wish to trace and would ask anyone who recognises this individual to please get in touch.
“Victims who report offences to us will have their report investigated thoroughly. Information that victims provide will help us to spot patterns of offending which will assist us in locating offenders. Our message is clear regarding reporting such offences, it does matter.
“We would ask anyone with information to please call 101 quoting reference 43240423417, or you can provide your information through our online form.”